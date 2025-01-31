Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at ₹224.75 and closed at ₹222.55, experiencing a high of ₹225.80 and a low of ₹221.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹115,005.90 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹216.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 173,051 shares, indicating active market participation for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.79
|Support 1
|220.64
|Resistance 2
|227.39
|Support 2
|219.09
|Resistance 3
|228.94
|Support 3
|216.49
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 30.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|12
|13
|12
|Buy
|10
|11
|11
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.80 & ₹221.90 yesterday to end at ₹222.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend