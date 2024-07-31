Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹257.35 and closed at ₹255.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹257.95, while the low was ₹254.85. The market capitalization was ₹132,516.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a 52-week low of ₹185.75. The BSE volume for the day was 734,221 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹255.95 today. Over the past 1 year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 26.73% to ₹255.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|-16.76%
|6 Months
|7.92%
|YTD
|10.88%
|1 Year
|26.73%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.93
|Support 1
|254.88
|Resistance 2
|259.47
|Support 2
|253.37
|Resistance 3
|260.98
|Support 3
|251.83
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹294.5, 14.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹185.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18276 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 734 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹255.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.95 & ₹254.85 yesterday to end at ₹256.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.