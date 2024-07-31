Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 255.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 257.35 and closed at 255.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 257.95, while the low was 254.85. The market capitalization was 132,516.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 298.45 and a 52-week low of 185.75. The BSE volume for the day was 734,221 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:16:27 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at 255.95 today. Over the past 1 year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 26.73% to 255.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months-16.76%
6 Months7.92%
YTD10.88%
1 Year26.73%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.93Support 1254.88
Resistance 2259.47Support 2253.37
Resistance 3260.98Support 3251.83
31 Jul 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 294.5, 14.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 185.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy101088
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
31 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18276 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 734 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03:00 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹255.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 257.95 & 254.85 yesterday to end at 256.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

