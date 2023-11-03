Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India's stocks surge in the market today

On the last day of trading, the Bank of India's stock opened at ₹98.82 and closed at ₹98.05. The stock reached a high of ₹102.27 and a low of ₹98.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,068.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹114.02 and the 52-week low is ₹58.3. The BSE volume for the day was 637,034 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹99.73 and a high price of ₹101.73 on the current day.
The current stock price of Bank of India is ₹100.53. There has been a 0.45 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.91%
|3 Months
|21.83%
|6 Months
|15.92%
|YTD
|13.43%
|1 Year
|64.1%
The current data for Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹101.01. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is also 0.93, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Bank of India has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Bank of India had a volume of 637,034 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹98.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!