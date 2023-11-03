Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India's stocks surge in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of India stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 100.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.53 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of India

On the last day of trading, the Bank of India's stock opened at 98.82 and closed at 98.05. The stock reached a high of 102.27 and a low of 98.82 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,068.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 114.02 and the 52-week low is 58.3. The BSE volume for the day was 637,034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Bank of India stock had a low price of 99.73 and a high price of 101.73 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bank Of India Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bank Of India share price update :Bank Of India trading at ₹100.53, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹100.08

The current stock price of Bank of India is 100.53. There has been a 0.45 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

03 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.91%
3 Months21.83%
6 Months15.92%
YTD13.43%
1 Year64.1%
03 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bank Of India share price Today :Bank Of India trading at ₹101.01, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹100.08

The current data for Bank of India stock shows that the price is 101.01. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is also 0.93, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Bank of India has seen a small increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bank Of India share price Live :Bank Of India closed at ₹98.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of India had a volume of 637,034 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 98.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.