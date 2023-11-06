Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India stocks plummet amidst market downturn

On the last day, the Bank of India's stock opened at ₹101.01 and closed at ₹100.08. The highest price reached during the day was ₹101.73, while the lowest price was ₹98.41. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹40,641.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹114.02, and the 52-week low is ₹58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535,490 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bank of India is ₹99.04. It has experienced a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is also -1.04, reflecting the decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Bank of India had a trading volume of 535,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
