Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India stocks plummet amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 100.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.04 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of India

On the last day, the Bank of India's stock opened at 101.01 and closed at 100.08. The highest price reached during the day was 101.73, while the lowest price was 98.41. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 40,641.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 114.02, and the 52-week low is 58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535,490 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bank Of India share price Today :Bank Of India trading at ₹99.04, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹100.08

As of the current data, the stock price of Bank of India is 99.04. It has experienced a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is also -1.04, reflecting the decrease in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Bank Of India share price Live :Bank Of India closed at ₹100.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of India had a trading volume of 535,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 100.08.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.