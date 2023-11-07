Hello User
Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of India stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 99.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.87 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of India

On the last day of trading, Bank of India opened at 101.4 and closed at 99.04. The stock reached a high of 101.99 and a low of 100.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 41,392.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 114.02 and the 52-week low is 58.3. The BSE volume for Bank of India was 953,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank Of India stock's low price for the day was 100.41 and the high price was 103.

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bank Of India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bank Of India share price update :Bank Of India trading at ₹100.87, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹99.04

The current data for Bank of India stock shows that the price is 100.87. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.83, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.49%
3 Months23.06%
6 Months24.34%
YTD14.33%
1 Year50.71%
07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bank Of India share price Today :Bank Of India trading at ₹100.87, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹99.04

The current data of Bank of India stock shows that the price is 100.87 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 1.83. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% and the price has increased by 1.83. This is positive news for investors in Bank of India as it suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

07 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bank Of India share price Live :Bank Of India closed at ₹99.04 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of India had a trading volume of 953,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 99.04.

