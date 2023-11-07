Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Bank of India Reports Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Bank of India opened at ₹101.4 and closed at ₹99.04. The stock reached a high of ₹101.99 and a low of ₹100.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹41,392.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹114.02 and the 52-week low is ₹58.3. The BSE volume for Bank of India was 953,056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Bank Of India stock's low price for the day was ₹100.41 and the high price was ₹103.
The current data for Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹100.87. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.83, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.49%
|3 Months
|23.06%
|6 Months
|24.34%
|YTD
|14.33%
|1 Year
|50.71%
The current data of Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹100.87 with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 1.83. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% and the price has increased by ₹1.83. This is positive news for investors in Bank of India as it suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
On the last day, Bank of India had a trading volume of 953,056 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹99.04.
