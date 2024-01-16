Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 50.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.82 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Bank of Maharashtra opened at 50.8 and closed at 50.43. The stock had a high of 51.53 and a low of 49.81. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,348.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51.9 and the 52-week low is 22.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,579,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹50.82, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹50.43

The current stock price of Bank Of Maharashtra is 50.82. It has experienced a 0.77% increase in the percentage change and a net change of 0.39.

16 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low price of 49.81 and a high price of 51.53 on the current day.

16 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹50.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 4,579,668. The closing price for the day was 50.43.

