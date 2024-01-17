Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹50.8 and closed at ₹50.43 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹52.22 and a low of ₹49.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,406.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51.9, while the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,065,019 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
