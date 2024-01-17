Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 50.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at 50.8 and closed at 50.43 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 52.22 and a low of 49.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 35,406.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51.9, while the 52-week low is 22.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,065,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹50.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 15,065,019. The closing price for the stock was 50.43.

