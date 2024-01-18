Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra's stock plummets amidst market downturn

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra had an opening price of ₹49.95 and a closing price of ₹50. The stock reached a high of ₹51.6 and a low of ₹48.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,300.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.22, while the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The BSE volume for the day was 10,862,830 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹49.85, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% from its previous value and has decreased by 0.15 points.
On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 10,862,830 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹50.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!