Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra's stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra had an opening price of 49.95 and a closing price of 50. The stock reached a high of 51.6 and a low of 48.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,300.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.22, while the 52-week low is 22.8. The BSE volume for the day was 10,862,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹49.85, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹50

The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is 49.85, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.3% from its previous value and has decreased by 0.15 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹50 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had a BSE volume of 10,862,830 shares. The closing price for the stock was 50.

