Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 4.73 %. The stock closed at 49.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.21 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at 49.82 and closed at 49.85. The stock reached a high of 52.61 and a low of 47.91 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,971.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.22, and the 52-week low is 22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 9,767,167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹49.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra (BSE) had a trading volume of 9,767,167 shares and closed at a price of 49.85.

