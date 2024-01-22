Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 51.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.17 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at 52.07 and closed at 51.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 53.64 and a low of 51.43. The market capitalization of the bank is 37,651.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 52.8 and 22.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,410,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Au Small Finance Bank748.517.852.44813.0548.1549905.87
Central Bank Of India56.211.612.9555.9922.2548795.56
Bank Of Maharashtra53.171.512.9252.822.835786.05
Bandhan Bank229.453.251.44272.0182.236960.64
Federal Bank145.55-1.05-0.72159.25120.930801.31
22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.17, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹51.66

The stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is currently at 53.17. It has experienced a percent change of 2.92, with a net change of 1.51.

22 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low of 51.43 and a high of 53.64 today.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.17, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹51.66

The current data for Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that its price is 53.17. There has been a 2.92 percent change, with a net change of 1.51.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.94%
3 Months7.58%
6 Months50.8%
YTD14.4%
1 Year63.45%
22 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.17, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹51.66

The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is 53.17. It has experienced a net change of 1.51, which corresponds to a percent change of 2.92%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.92% from its previous value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹51.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,410,776. The closing price for the stock was 51.66.

