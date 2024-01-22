Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹52.07 and closed at ₹51.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹53.64 and a low of ₹51.43. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,651.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹52.8 and ₹22.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,410,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.