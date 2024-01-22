Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra Surges in Trading Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹52.07 and closed at ₹51.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹53.64 and a low of ₹51.43. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹37,651.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹52.8 and ₹22.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,410,776 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Au Small Finance Bank
|748.5
|17.85
|2.44
|813.0
|548.15
|49905.87
|Central Bank Of India
|56.21
|1.61
|2.95
|55.99
|22.25
|48795.56
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|53.17
|1.51
|2.92
|52.8
|22.8
|35786.05
|Bandhan Bank
|229.45
|3.25
|1.44
|272.0
|182.2
|36960.64
|Federal Bank
|145.55
|-1.05
|-0.72
|159.25
|120.9
|30801.31
The stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is currently at ₹53.17. It has experienced a percent change of 2.92, with a net change of 1.51.
The Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low of ₹51.43 and a high of ₹53.64 today.
The current data for Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that its price is ₹53.17. There has been a 2.92 percent change, with a net change of 1.51.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.94%
|3 Months
|7.58%
|6 Months
|50.8%
|YTD
|14.4%
|1 Year
|63.45%
The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹53.17. It has experienced a net change of 1.51, which corresponds to a percent change of 2.92%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.92% from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Bank of Maharashtra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,410,776. The closing price for the stock was ₹51.66.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!