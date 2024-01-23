Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra's Stock Surges in Positive Trade Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 53.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.36 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had an open price of 54.17 and a close price of 53.17. The high for the day was 54.4 and the low was 53.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,430.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.8 and the 52-week low is 22.8. The BSE volume for the day was 494,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.36, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹53.17

The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is 53.36 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% from its previous value and the net change in the stock price is 0.19.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low of 51.9 and a high of 54.87.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹52.27, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹53.17

The current price of Bank of Maharashtra stock is 52.27. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Au Small Finance Bank730.6-16.7-2.23813.0548.1548712.39
Central Bank Of India54.88-1.33-2.3755.9922.2547641.0
Bank Of Maharashtra52.68-0.49-0.9252.822.835456.26
Bandhan Bank226.65-2.8-1.22272.0182.236509.61
Federal Bank143.95-1.6-1.1159.25120.930462.72
23 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Maharashtra stock had a low price of 52.55 and a high price of 54.87 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.95, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹53.17

The stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is currently 53.95, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% and the value has increased by 0.78 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.46%
3 Months11.11%
6 Months55.18%
YTD17.72%
1 Year69.81%
23 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹53.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had a volume of 494,757 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 53.17.

