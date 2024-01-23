Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra's Stock Surges in Positive Trade Session

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had an open price of ₹54.17 and a close price of ₹53.17. The high for the day was ₹54.4 and the low was ₹53.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,430.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.8 and the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The BSE volume for the day was 494,757 shares.
The current stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹53.36 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% from its previous value and the net change in the stock price is 0.19.
Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low of ₹51.9 and a high of ₹54.87.
The current price of Bank of Maharashtra stock is ₹52.27. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock has decreased by 0.9 rupees.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Au Small Finance Bank
|730.6
|-16.7
|-2.23
|813.0
|548.15
|48712.39
|Central Bank Of India
|54.88
|-1.33
|-2.37
|55.99
|22.25
|47641.0
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|52.68
|-0.49
|-0.92
|52.8
|22.8
|35456.26
|Bandhan Bank
|226.65
|-2.8
|-1.22
|272.0
|182.2
|36509.61
|Federal Bank
|143.95
|-1.6
|-1.1
|159.25
|120.9
|30462.72
The Bank of Maharashtra stock had a low price of ₹52.55 and a high price of ₹54.87 on the current day.
The stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is currently ₹53.95, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% and the value has increased by 0.78 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.46%
|3 Months
|11.11%
|6 Months
|55.18%
|YTD
|17.72%
|1 Year
|69.81%
On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had a volume of 494,757 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹53.17.
