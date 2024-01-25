Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 5.17 %. The stock closed at 51.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.71 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra opened at 51.41 and closed at 51.07. The stock had a high of 54 and a low of 50.25. The market capitalization of the company is 38,034.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 52.8 and the 52-week low is 22.8. The BSE volume for the day was 4,005,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹51.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Maharashtra had a volume of 4,005,379 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 51.07.

