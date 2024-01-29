Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra's Stock Surges with Positive Trading

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹53.99 and closed at ₹53.71 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹54.25, while the lowest price was ₹52.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹37,814.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹54.87, and the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,791 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹54.86, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹53.4 The current stock price of Bank Of Maharashtra is ₹54.86, which represents a 2.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.46.

Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Au Small Finance Bank 642.7 -65.35 -9.23 813.0 548.15 42851.71 Central Bank Of India 56.3 1.94 3.57 57.53 22.25 48873.69 Bank Of Maharashtra 54.93 1.53 2.87 54.87 22.8 36970.62 Bandhan Bank 224.5 3.0 1.35 272.0 182.2 36163.28 Federal Bank 145.75 3.95 2.79 159.25 120.9 30843.63

Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.79% 3 Months 15.49% 6 Months 56.6% YTD 18.27% 1 Year 81.32%

