Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra's Stock Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 53.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.86 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at 53.99 and closed at 53.71 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 54.25, while the lowest price was 52.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 37,814.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 54.87, and the 52-week low is 22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

Bank of Maharashtra stock had a low price of 53.45 and a high price of 55.49 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹54.86, up 2.73% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The current stock price of Bank Of Maharashtra is 54.86, which represents a 2.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.46.

29 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Au Small Finance Bank642.7-65.35-9.23813.0548.1542851.71
Central Bank Of India56.31.943.5757.5322.2548873.69
Bank Of Maharashtra54.931.532.8754.8722.836970.62
Bandhan Bank224.53.01.35272.0182.236163.28
Federal Bank145.753.952.79159.25120.930843.63
29 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Maharashtra stock reached a low of 53.45 and a high of 54.68 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹54.32, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The stock price of Bank of Maharashtra is currently at 54.32, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 0.92. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.72% from its previous value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months15.49%
6 Months56.6%
YTD18.27%
1 Year81.32%
29 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price NSE Live :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The current data for Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 53.6 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹54, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The current data for Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the stock price is 54, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.12% and the net change in price is 0.6.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹53.71 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra witnessed a trading volume of 2,808,791 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 53.71.

