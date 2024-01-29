Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Maharashtra's Stock Surges with Positive Trading

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹53.99 and closed at ₹53.71 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹54.25, while the lowest price was ₹52.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹37,814.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹54.87, and the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,791 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Au Small Finance Bank
|642.7
|-65.35
|-9.23
|813.0
|548.15
|42851.71
|Central Bank Of India
|56.3
|1.94
|3.57
|57.53
|22.25
|48873.69
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|54.93
|1.53
|2.87
|54.87
|22.8
|36970.62
|Bandhan Bank
|224.5
|3.0
|1.35
|272.0
|182.2
|36163.28
|Federal Bank
|145.75
|3.95
|2.79
|159.25
|120.9
|30843.63
Click here for Bank Of Maharashtra Dividend
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|15.49%
|6 Months
|56.6%
|YTD
|18.27%
|1 Year
|81.32%
On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra witnessed a trading volume of 2,808,791 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
