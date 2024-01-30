Hello User
Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra's stocks surge as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Maharashtra stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 53.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.98 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Maharashtra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Maharashtra Stock Price Today

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : The Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at 53.95 and closed at 53.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 55.49 and a low of 53.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,225.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 54.87, while the 52-week low is 22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,097 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price update :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.98, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The current data of Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the price is 53.98. There has been a 1.09 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.58.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.55%
3 Months15.4%
6 Months60.48%
YTD19.6%
1 Year94.59%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today :Bank Of Maharashtra trading at ₹53.98, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹53.4

The current data of Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the price is at 53.98. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.58, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.58.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bank Of Maharashtra share price Live :Bank Of Maharashtra closed at ₹53.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra had a trading volume of 6,835,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 53.4.

