Bank Of Maharashtra share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Maharashtra's stocks surge as investors show confidence

Bank Of Maharashtra Share Price Today : The Bank of Maharashtra's stock opened at ₹53.95 and closed at ₹53.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹55.49 and a low of ₹53.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,225.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹54.87, while the 52-week low is ₹22.8. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,097 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the price is ₹53.98. There has been a 1.09 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.58.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|15.4%
|6 Months
|60.48%
|YTD
|19.6%
|1 Year
|94.59%
The current data of Bank of Maharashtra stock shows that the price is at ₹53.98. There has been a percent change of 1.09, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.58, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.58.
On the last day, Bank of Maharashtra had a trading volume of 6,835,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹53.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!