Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bansal Wire Industries opened at ₹352.05, reached a high of ₹368.7, and a low of ₹335.85 before closing at ₹256. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr, with a trading volume of 2049331 shares on the BSE.
10 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|0.00
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
10 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live: Bansal Wire Industries closed at ₹256 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.7 & ₹335.85 yesterday to end at ₹256.