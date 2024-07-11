Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bansal Wire Industries opened at ₹352.05, reached a high of ₹368.7 and a low of ₹335.85, before closing at ₹256. The BSE volume for the day was 2542281 shares, with a market capitalization of 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.
11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Bansal Wire Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.7 & ₹335.85 yesterday to end at ₹350.3.