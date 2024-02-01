Bata India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Bata India Share Price Today : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at ₹1474.95 and closed at ₹1459.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1491.8, while the lowest price was ₹1452.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹19099.9 crore. The 52-week high for Bata India is ₹1770.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1380.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5441 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.