Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1575.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1558.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India

On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at 1593.25 and closed at 1575.8. The stock reached a high of 1593.25 and a low of 1544.85. The market capitalization of Bata India is currently at 20032.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867.3, while the 52-week low is 1380.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bata India November futures opened at 1551.35 as against previous close of 1549.95

Bata India, a leading footwear company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1542.6. The bid price stands at 1531.4 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 1532.7 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Bata India is 1,746,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Bata India Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Bata India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-10.22%
6 Months3.96%
YTD-5.35%
1 Year-13.83%
07 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bata India share price Today :Bata India trading at ₹1558.6, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1575.8

The current data of Bata India stock shows that the stock price is 1558.6. There has been a decrease of 1.09% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -17.2.

07 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1575.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Bata India's BSE volume was 6250 shares, and the closing price was 1575.8.

