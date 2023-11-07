Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at ₹1593.25 and closed at ₹1575.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1593.25 and a low of ₹1544.85. The market capitalization of Bata India is currently at ₹20032.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867.3, while the 52-week low is ₹1380.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6250 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India, a leading footwear company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1542.6. The bid price stands at 1531.4 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 1532.7 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Bata India is 1,746,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Bata India stock shows that the price is ₹1558.6, which has decreased by -1.09% or -17.2 points. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|-10.22%
|6 Months
|3.96%
|YTD
|-5.35%
|1 Year
|-13.83%
On the last day, Bata India's BSE volume was 6250 shares, and the closing price was ₹1575.8.
