Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.3 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 -0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India sees gains in trading today

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Livemint

Bata India stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1539 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1547 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata IndiaPremium
Bata India

On the last day, Bata India opened at 1560 and closed at 1559.95. The stock had a high of 1560 and a low of 1530.15. The market capitalization of Bata India is 19,780.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1827.15, while the 52-week low is 1380.85. The BSE volume for Bata India was 10,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:25 AM IST

Top active options for Bata India

Top active call options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.7 (+15.57%) & 27.45 (+8.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.55 (+4.25%) & 3.85 (+8.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33:47 AM IST

Bata India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Relaxo Footwears911.054.150.46974.0748.522679.55
Bata India1547.58.50.551827.151380.8519889.64
Campus Activewear267.40.60.22561.45263.358147.31
Mirza International47.190.060.1374.028.64652.17
Sree Leathers255.154.91.96291.95159.1590.8
08 Nov 2023, 10:22:24 AM IST

Bata India share price NSE Live :Bata India trading at ₹1547, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1539

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bata India is 1547. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17:18 AM IST

Bata India share price live: Today's Price range

Bata India stock hit a low of 1536.25 and a high of 1551.45 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:53 AM IST

Bata India November futures opened at 1532.05 as against previous close of 1528.65

Bata India, a leading footwear company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.85. The bid price stands at 1527.55, while the offer price is 1529.1. The bid and offer quantities are 375 each. The stock has an open interest of 1890750. Bata India is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the footwear industry's growth.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:59:06 AM IST

Bata India Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:54:18 AM IST

Bata India share price update :Bata India trading at ₹1543.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1539

The current data for Bata India stock shows that the price is 1543.25 with a percent change of 0.28. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.25 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38:13 AM IST

Bata India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-11.16%
6 Months2.62%
YTD-6.7%
1 Year-14.9%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07:40 AM IST

Bata India share price Today :Bata India trading at ₹1539, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1559.95

The current data for Bata India stock shows that the price is 1539, which represents a decrease of 1.34%. The net change is -20.95, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15:41 AM IST

Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1559.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bata India on the BSE had a volume of 10,970 shares and closed at a price of 1559.95.

