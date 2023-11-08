Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1560 and closed at ₹1559.95. The stock had a high of ₹1560 and a low of ₹1530.15. The market capitalization of Bata India is ₹19,780.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1827.15, while the 52-week low is ₹1380.85. The BSE volume for Bata India was 10,970 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bata India Top active call options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.7 (+15.57%) & ₹27.45 (+8.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.55 (+4.25%) & ₹3.85 (+8.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bata India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Relaxo Footwears 911.05 4.15 0.46 974.0 748.5 22679.55 Bata India 1547.5 8.5 0.55 1827.15 1380.85 19889.64 Campus Activewear 267.4 0.6 0.22 561.45 263.35 8147.31 Mirza International 47.19 0.06 0.13 74.0 28.64 652.17 Sree Leathers 255.15 4.9 1.96 291.95 159.1 590.8

Bata India share price NSE Live :Bata India trading at ₹1547, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1539 Based on the current data, the stock price of Bata India is ₹1547. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points.

Bata India share price live: Today's Price range Bata India stock hit a low of ₹1536.25 and a high of ₹1551.45 on the current day.

Bata India November futures opened at 1532.05 as against previous close of 1528.65 Bata India, a leading footwear company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1541.85. The bid price stands at ₹1527.55, while the offer price is ₹1529.1. The bid and offer quantities are 375 each. The stock has an open interest of 1890750. Bata India is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the footwear industry's growth.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bata India Live Updates BATA INDIA More Information

Bata India share price update :Bata India trading at ₹1543.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1539 The current data for Bata India stock shows that the price is ₹1543.25 with a percent change of 0.28. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4.25, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹4.25 in value.

Bata India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.75% 3 Months -11.16% 6 Months 2.62% YTD -6.7% 1 Year -14.9%

Bata India share price Today :Bata India trading at ₹1539, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1559.95 The current data for Bata India stock shows that the price is ₹1539, which represents a decrease of 1.34%. The net change is -20.95, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1559.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bata India on the BSE had a volume of 10,970 shares and closed at a price of ₹1559.95.