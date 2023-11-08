Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1560 and closed at ₹1559.95. The stock had a high of ₹1560 and a low of ₹1530.15. The market capitalization of Bata India is ₹19,780.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1827.15, while the 52-week low is ₹1380.85. The BSE volume for Bata India was 10,970 shares.
Top active options for Bata India
Top active call options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.7 (+15.57%) & ₹27.45 (+8.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bata India at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.55 (+4.25%) & ₹3.85 (+8.45%) respectively.
Bata India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Relaxo Footwears
|911.05
|4.15
|0.46
|974.0
|748.5
|22679.55
|Bata India
|1547.5
|8.5
|0.55
|1827.15
|1380.85
|19889.64
|Campus Activewear
|267.4
|0.6
|0.22
|561.45
|263.35
|8147.31
|Mirza International
|47.19
|0.06
|0.13
|74.0
|28.64
|652.17
|Sree Leathers
|255.15
|4.9
|1.96
|291.95
|159.1
|590.8
Bata India share price NSE Live :Bata India trading at ₹1547, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1539
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bata India is ₹1547. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points.
Bata India share price live: Today's Price range
Bata India stock hit a low of ₹1536.25 and a high of ₹1551.45 on the current day.
Bata India November futures opened at 1532.05 as against previous close of 1528.65
Bata India, a leading footwear company, is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1541.85. The bid price stands at ₹1527.55, while the offer price is ₹1529.1. The bid and offer quantities are 375 each. The stock has an open interest of 1890750. Bata India is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the footwear industry's growth.
Bata India Live Updates
BATA INDIA
BATA INDIA
Bata India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|-11.16%
|6 Months
|2.62%
|YTD
|-6.7%
|1 Year
|-14.9%
Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1559.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Bata India on the BSE had a volume of 10,970 shares and closed at a price of ₹1559.95.
