Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1539 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1554 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India

On the last day, Bata India opened at a price of 1540.05 and closed at 1539. The stock had a high of 1558.95 and a low of 1536.25. The market capitalization of Bata India is 19973.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1827.15 and 1380.85, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 13910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bata India share price Today :Bata India trading at ₹1554, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1539

The current price of Bata India stock is 1554. There has been a 0.97 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15. This means that the stock price has increased by 15 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1539 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bata India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 13,910. The closing price for the shares was 1539.

