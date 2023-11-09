Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Bata India opened at a price of ₹1540.05 and closed at ₹1539. The stock had a high of ₹1558.95 and a low of ₹1536.25. The market capitalization of Bata India is ₹19973.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1827.15 and ₹1380.85, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 13910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.