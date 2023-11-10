Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1556.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India

On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at 1549.95 and closed at 1556.6. The stock reached a high of 1612.65 and a low of 1536.35. The market capitalization of Bata India is 20114.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1827.15 and the 52-week low is 1380.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 27038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1556.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bata India on the BSE, a total of 27,038 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1556.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.