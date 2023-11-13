Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Bata India stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1562.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1581.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India

On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at 1586.95 and closed at 1562.45. The highest price it reached during the day was 1592.5, while the lowest was 1562.5. The company's market capitalization is 20,326.7 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1827.15 and a low of 1380.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Bata India share price Live :Bata India closed at ₹1562.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Bata India BSE had a volume of 1106 shares and closed at a price of 1562.45.

