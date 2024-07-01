Bata India Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1431.65, reached a high of ₹1523, and closed at ₹1442.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹19449.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1, while the low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 122103 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 4.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 243.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1523 & ₹1431.65 yesterday to end at ₹1442.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend