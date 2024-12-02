Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 1361.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1408.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at 1364.6 and closed at 1361.7, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1418.55 and a low of 1357.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 17,508.66 crore. Over the past year, Bata India has experienced a 52-week high of 1724.35 and a low of 1269, with a trading volume of 8,439 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1340.0, 4.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1882.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2222
    Hold7777
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 431 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 304 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 423 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1361.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1418.55 & 1357.35 yesterday to end at 1408.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

