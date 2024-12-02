Bata India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹1364.6 and closed at ₹1361.7, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1418.55 and a low of ₹1357.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹17,508.66 crore. Over the past year, Bata India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1724.35 and a low of ₹1269, with a trading volume of 8,439 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1340.0, 4.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1882.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 423 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1418.55 & ₹1357.35 yesterday to end at ₹1408.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.