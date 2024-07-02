Bata India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1521.3 and closed at ₹1513.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1526.35, while the low was ₹1489. The market capitalization stood at ₹19220.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27231 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1501.45. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -10.70% to ₹1501.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|1.76%
|6 Months
|-8.86%
|YTD
|-9.4%
|1 Year
|-10.7%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1518.37
|Support 1
|1481.37
|Resistance 2
|1540.68
|Support 2
|1466.68
|Resistance 3
|1555.37
|Support 3
|1444.37
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 3.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 888 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 654 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 861 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1513.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1526.35 & ₹1489 yesterday to end at ₹1513.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.