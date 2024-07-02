Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1513.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1521.3 and closed at 1513.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1526.35, while the low was 1489. The market capitalization stood at 19220.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 1501.45. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -10.70% to 1501.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months1.76%
6 Months-8.86%
YTD-9.4%
1 Year-10.7%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11518.37Support 11481.37
Resistance 21540.68Support 21466.68
Resistance 31555.37Support 31444.37
02 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 3.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 888 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 654 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 861 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1513.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1526.35 & 1489 yesterday to end at 1513.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

