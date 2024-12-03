Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1411.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at 1412 and closed slightly lower at 1411.45. The stock reached a high of 1441.7 and a low of 1398.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 18,133.31 crore, Bata India has a 52-week high of 1724.35 and a low of 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20,365 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.15Support 11407.65
Resistance 21467.3Support 21382.3
Resistance 31492.65Support 31365.15
03 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1340.0, 6.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1882.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3321
    Buy2222
    Hold7777
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 327 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 308 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1411.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1441.7 & 1398.95 yesterday to end at 1432.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

