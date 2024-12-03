Bata India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹1412 and closed slightly lower at ₹1411.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1441.7 and a low of ₹1398.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,133.31 crore, Bata India has a 52-week high of ₹1724.35 and a low of ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20,365 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.15
|Support 1
|1407.65
|Resistance 2
|1467.3
|Support 2
|1382.3
|Resistance 3
|1492.65
|Support 3
|1365.15
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1340.0, 6.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1882.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1441.7 & ₹1398.95 yesterday to end at ₹1432.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.