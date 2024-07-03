Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1495.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1509.95, reached a high of 1509.95, and a low of 1481.15 before closing at 1495.4. The market capitalization stood at 19223.22 crore. The 52-week high was 1770.1 and the low was 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 335 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 638 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 315 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1495.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1509.95 & 1481.15 yesterday to end at 1495.4. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.