Bata India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1509.95, reached a high of ₹1509.95, and a low of ₹1481.15 before closing at ₹1495.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹19223.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 335 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 638 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 315 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1495.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1509.95 & ₹1481.15 yesterday to end at ₹1495.4. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.