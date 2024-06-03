Hello User
Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 1361.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1377.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1384.55, reaching a high of 1398.05 and a low of 1355 before closing at 1372.35. The market capitalization was recorded at 17,474.6 crores with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 56,778 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.5% to reach 1368.4, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Mirza International. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Relaxo Footwears793.153.550.45974.0762.519744.56
Bata India1368.46.750.51770.11293.6517587.71
Campus Activewear278.00.850.31364.0212.88486.23
Sree Leathers276.754.01.47435.95188.0640.81
Mirza International43.150.431.0163.5241.51596.34
03 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bata India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider retaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1377.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1361.65

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at 1377.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1352.58 and 1388.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1352.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bata India has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at 1383.35. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -13.46% to 1383.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-4.96%
6 Months-15.61%
YTD-17.32%
1 Year-13.46%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11388.48Support 11352.58
Resistance 21411.57Support 21339.77
Resistance 31424.38Support 31316.68
03 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 14.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 788 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 506 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1372.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1398.05 & 1355 yesterday to end at 1372.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

