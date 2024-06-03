Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1384.55, reaching a high of ₹1398.05 and a low of ₹1355 before closing at ₹1372.35. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹17,474.6 crores with a 52-week high of ₹1770.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 56,778 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.5% to reach ₹1368.4, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Mirza International. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Relaxo Footwears
|793.15
|3.55
|0.45
|974.0
|762.5
|19744.56
|Bata India
|1368.4
|6.75
|0.5
|1770.1
|1293.65
|17587.71
|Campus Activewear
|278.0
|0.85
|0.31
|364.0
|212.8
|8486.23
|Sree Leathers
|276.75
|4.0
|1.47
|435.95
|188.0
|640.81
|Mirza International
|43.15
|0.43
|1.01
|63.52
|41.51
|596.34
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bata India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider retaining their long positions.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at ₹1377.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1352.58 and ₹1388.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1352.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1388.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bata India has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at ₹1383.35. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -13.46% to ₹1383.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|-4.96%
|6 Months
|-15.61%
|YTD
|-17.32%
|1 Year
|-13.46%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1388.48
|Support 1
|1352.58
|Resistance 2
|1411.57
|Support 2
|1339.77
|Resistance 3
|1424.38
|Support 3
|1316.68
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 14.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1398.05 & ₹1355 yesterday to end at ₹1372.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend