Bata India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1432.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1428.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at 1438.8 and closed slightly lower at 1432.95, having reached a high of 1438.8 and a low of 1410.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 18,326.74 crore. Over the past year, Bata India has seen a 52-week high of 1724.35 and a low of 1269, with a trading volume of 4,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 188 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 314 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1432.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1438.8 & 1410.9 yesterday to end at 1428.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

