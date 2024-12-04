Bata India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bata India opened at ₹1438.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹1432.95, having reached a high of ₹1438.8 and a low of ₹1410.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹18,326.74 crore. Over the past year, Bata India has seen a 52-week high of ₹1724.35 and a low of ₹1269, with a trading volume of 4,791 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1438.8 & ₹1410.9 yesterday to end at ₹1428.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.