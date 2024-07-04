Bata India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1498.7 and closed at ₹1493.9. The high for the day was ₹1510 and the low was ₹1488.5. The market capitalization was ₹19202.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 14443 shares.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1506.43
|Support 1
|1483.43
|Resistance 2
|1519.67
|Support 2
|1473.67
|Resistance 3
|1529.43
|Support 3
|1460.43
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 2.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 233 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1510 & ₹1488.5 yesterday to end at ₹1493.9. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.