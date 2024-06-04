Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1361.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1365.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1397 and closed at 1361.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1397.05 and the low was 1360.2. The market capitalization stood at 17544.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1293.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 788 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 506 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1361.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1397.05 & 1360.2 yesterday to end at 1361.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

