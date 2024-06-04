Bata India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1397 and closed at ₹1361.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1397.05 and the low was ₹1360.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹17544.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1293.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20911 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1397.05 & ₹1360.2 yesterday to end at ₹1361.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.