Bata India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1492.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1508.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at 1500, closed at 1492.55, with a high of 1513.15 and a low of 1486. The market capitalization stood at 19,385.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at 1511.65. On the other hand, Bata India's shares experienced a decrease of -9.00%, falling to 1511.65 over the course of one year. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.76%
3 Months2.04%
6 Months-6.12%
YTD-8.58%
1 Year-9.0%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11517.9Support 11492.8
Resistance 21526.8Support 21476.6
Resistance 31543.0Support 31467.7
05 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 3.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 339 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 570 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 329 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1492.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1513.15 & 1486 yesterday to end at 1492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

