Bata India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at ₹1500, closed at ₹1492.55, with a high of ₹1513.15 and a low of ₹1486. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,385.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,126 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹1511.65. On the other hand, Bata India's shares experienced a decrease of -9.00%, falling to ₹1511.65 over the course of one year. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.76%
|3 Months
|2.04%
|6 Months
|-6.12%
|YTD
|-8.58%
|1 Year
|-9.0%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1517.9
|Support 1
|1492.8
|Resistance 2
|1526.8
|Support 2
|1476.6
|Resistance 3
|1543.0
|Support 3
|1467.7
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 3.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 329 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1513.15 & ₹1486 yesterday to end at ₹1492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend