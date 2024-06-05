Bata India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1386 and closed at ₹1367.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1386 and the low was ₹1269. The market capitalization stood at ₹17138.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 28222 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1384.67
|Support 1
|1281.67
|Resistance 2
|1429.83
|Support 2
|1223.83
|Resistance 3
|1487.67
|Support 3
|1178.67
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 16.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1386 & ₹1269 yesterday to end at ₹1367.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend