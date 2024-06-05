Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 1367.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1386 and closed at 1367.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1386 and the low was 1269. The market capitalization stood at 17138.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1770.1 and the 52-week low was 1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 28222 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11384.67Support 11281.67
Resistance 21429.83Support 21223.83
Resistance 31487.67Support 31178.67
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 16.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 788 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 506 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1367.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1386 & 1269 yesterday to end at 1367.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

