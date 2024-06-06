LIVE UPDATES

Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price drops in trading today

3 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Trade

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 06 Jun 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1423.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.