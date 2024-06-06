Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price drops in trading today

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1356, closed at ₹1336.3, with a high of ₹1432.75 and a low of ₹1342.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹18297.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 45051 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.21% to reach ₹1426.75, mirroring the positive movement of its industry counterparts such as Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Mirza International. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.65% and 0.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Relaxo Footwears
|812.1
|5.85
|0.73
|974.0
|760.0
|20216.3
|Bata India
|1426.75
|2.95
|0.21
|1770.1
|1269.0
|18337.67
|Campus Activewear
|291.7
|2.0
|0.69
|338.7
|212.8
|8904.43
|Sree Leathers
|271.4
|5.2
|1.95
|435.95
|188.0
|628.43
|Mirza International
|42.49
|0.62
|1.48
|63.52
|39.53
|587.22
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.82%
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bata India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1420.8, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1423.8
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at ₹1420.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1360.92 and ₹1455.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1360.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1455.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹1436.20. On the other hand, the price of Bata India shares dropped by -9.76% to ₹1436.20 over the past year. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|-1.12%
|6 Months
|-13.41%
|YTD
|-13.77%
|1 Year
|-9.76%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1455.77
|Support 1
|1360.92
|Resistance 2
|1491.78
|Support 2
|1302.08
|Resistance 3
|1550.62
|Support 3
|1266.07
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 8.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 1290 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 595 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 116.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1245 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1336.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1432.75 & ₹1342.85 yesterday to end at ₹1336.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.