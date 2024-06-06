Hello User
Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 06 Jun 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1423.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1356, closed at 1336.3, with a high of 1432.75 and a low of 1342.85. The market capitalization stood at 18297.18 crore. The 52-week high was 1770.1 and the 52-week low was 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 45051 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.21% to reach 1426.75, mirroring the positive movement of its industry counterparts such as Relaxo Footwears, Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Mirza International. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown gains of 0.65% and 0.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Relaxo Footwears812.15.850.73974.0760.020216.3
Bata India1426.752.950.211770.11269.018337.67
Campus Activewear291.72.00.69338.7212.88904.43
Sree Leathers271.45.21.95435.95188.0628.43
Mirza International42.490.621.4863.5239.53587.22
06 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.82%

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bata India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1420.8, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1423.8

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at 1420.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1360.92 and 1455.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1360.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1455.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 1436.20. On the other hand, the price of Bata India shares dropped by -9.76% to 1436.20 over the past year. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months-1.12%
6 Months-13.41%
YTD-13.77%
1 Year-9.76%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11455.77Support 11360.92
Resistance 21491.78Support 21302.08
Resistance 31550.62Support 31266.07
06 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 8.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
06 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 1290 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 595 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 116.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1245 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1336.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1432.75 & 1342.85 yesterday to end at 1336.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

