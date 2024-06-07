Bata India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1479.1 and closed at ₹1455.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1479.1 and the low was ₹1455.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹18842.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1770.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 12577 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1473.32 and 1462.17 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1462.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1473.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1479.1 & ₹1455.95 yesterday to end at ₹1455.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.