Bata India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1455.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1466 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1479.1 and closed at 1455.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1479.1 and the low was 1455.95. The market capitalization stands at 18842.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 12577 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1473.32 and 1462.17 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1462.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1473.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1455.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1479.1 & 1455.95 yesterday to end at 1455.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

