Bata India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1514.95 and closed at ₹1508.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1516.4, and the low was ₹1499.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,376.17 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1, and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 15,525 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1508.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1516.4 & ₹1499.4 yesterday to end at ₹1508.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend