Bata India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 1507.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1507, reached a high of 1537.1, and a low of 1489.3 before closing at 1507.35. The market capitalization stood at 19714.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 19395 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 5.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 516 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 526 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 497 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1507.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1537.1 & 1489.3 yesterday to end at 1507.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

