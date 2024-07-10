Bata India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1535 and closed at ₹1533.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1541.7, while the low was ₹1513.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹19,469.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,157 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1520.90. However, over the past year, Bata India's share price has decreased by -9.29% to ₹1520.90. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.33%
|3 Months
|4.85%
|6 Months
|-3.43%
|YTD
|-8.24%
|1 Year
|-9.29%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1540.32
|Support 1
|1503.17
|Resistance 2
|1563.73
|Support 2
|1489.43
|Resistance 3
|1577.47
|Support 3
|1466.02
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 4.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 872 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 532 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 844 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1533.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1541.7 & ₹1513.1 yesterday to end at ₹1533.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend