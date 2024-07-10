Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1533.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1514.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1535 and closed at 1533.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1541.7, while the low was 1513.1. The market capitalization stands at 19,469.99 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,157 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 1520.90. However, over the past year, Bata India's share price has decreased by -9.29% to 1520.90. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.33%
3 Months4.85%
6 Months-3.43%
YTD-8.24%
1 Year-9.29%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11540.32Support 11503.17
Resistance 21563.73Support 21489.43
Resistance 31577.47Support 31466.02
10 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 4.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 872 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 532 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 844 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1533.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1541.7 & 1513.1 yesterday to end at 1533.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

