Bata India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1515.85 and closed at ₹1514.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1544.9, while the low was ₹1486.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,708.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,602 shares.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1544.9 & ₹1486.9 yesterday to end at ₹1533.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend