Bata India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1514.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1515.85 and closed at 1514.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1544.9, while the low was 1486.9. The market capitalization stood at 19,708.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 927 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 558 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1514.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1544.9 & 1486.9 yesterday to end at 1533.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

