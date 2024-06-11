Bata India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1480.85 and closed at ₹1466.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1499 and the low was ₹1465.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹19044.57 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1500.47
|Support 1
|1466.17
|Resistance 2
|1517.13
|Support 2
|1448.53
|Resistance 3
|1534.77
|Support 3
|1431.87
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 4.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 686 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499 & ₹1465.25 yesterday to end at ₹1466.45. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.