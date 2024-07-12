Bata India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock showed a slight decrease on the last day with an open price of ₹1541.4 and a close price of ₹1539.2. The high for the day was ₹1545 and the low was ₹1521.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹19656.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8811 shares.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1545.33
|Support 1
|1523.63
|Resistance 2
|1556.02
|Support 2
|1512.62
|Resistance 3
|1567.03
|Support 3
|1501.93
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 5.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 195 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1545 & ₹1521.85 yesterday to end at ₹1529.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend