Bata India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1493.7 and closed at ₹1481.75. The high for the day was ₹1504.75 and the low was ₹1470.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹18947.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume was 17113 shares traded.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1494.37
|Support 1
|1461.77
|Resistance 2
|1516.03
|Support 2
|1450.83
|Resistance 3
|1526.97
|Support 3
|1429.17
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 5.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 383 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1504.75 & ₹1470.7 yesterday to end at ₹1481.75. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.