Bata India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1498.45 and closed at ₹1473.95. The high for the day was ₹1498.45 and the low was ₹1455.05. The market cap stood at ₹18810.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the low was ₹1269. BSE volume recorded 14754 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1473.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1498.45 & ₹1455.05 yesterday to end at ₹1473.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.