Bata India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1470 and closed at ₹1463.55 with a high of ₹1476.8 and a low of ₹1460. The market capitalization was ₹18938.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1770.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 11237 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1470.67
|Support 1
|1456.67
|Resistance 2
|1479.33
|Support 2
|1451.33
|Resistance 3
|1484.67
|Support 3
|1442.67
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 5.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1476.8 & ₹1460 yesterday to end at ₹1463.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.