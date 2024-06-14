Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1463.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1470 and closed at 1463.55 with a high of 1476.8 and a low of 1460. The market capitalization was 18938.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 11237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11470.67Support 11456.67
Resistance 21479.33Support 21451.33
Resistance 31484.67Support 31442.67
14 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 5.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 273 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 706 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1463.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1476.8 & 1460 yesterday to end at 1463.55. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.