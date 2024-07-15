Bata India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1528.8 and closed at ₹1533.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1552 and a low of ₹1513.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,450.72 crore. The 52-week high for Bata India was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,655.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹1516.95. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares dropped by -8.62% to ₹1516.95. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|0.75%
|6 Months
|-3.8%
|YTD
|-8.19%
|1 Year
|-8.62%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1541.28
|Support 1
|1505.63
|Resistance 2
|1564.57
|Support 2
|1493.27
|Resistance 3
|1576.93
|Support 3
|1469.98
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 4.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1552 & ₹1513.35 yesterday to end at ₹1513.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend