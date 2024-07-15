Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 1533.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1513.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1528.8 and closed at 1533.8. The stock reached a high of 1552 and a low of 1513.35. The market capitalization stood at 19,450.72 crore. The 52-week high for Bata India was 1770.1 and the 52-week low was 1269. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,655.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India's stock price increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 1516.95. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares dropped by -8.62% to 1516.95. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months0.75%
6 Months-3.8%
YTD-8.19%
1 Year-8.62%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11541.28Support 11505.63
Resistance 21564.57Support 21493.27
Resistance 31576.93Support 31469.98
15 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 4.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
15 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 343 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 553 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 332 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1533.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1552 & 1513.35 yesterday to end at 1513.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

