Bata India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1513.35 and closed at ₹1514.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1538.35, while the low was ₹1513.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,610.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1538.35 & ₹1513.35 yesterday to end at ₹1525.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend